Donald P. Lehr Sells 8,428 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGEN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $762.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.