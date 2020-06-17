Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $834.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.