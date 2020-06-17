Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires 30,225 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.65. 1,538,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,365. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $405.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,922 shares of company stock worth $110,077,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

