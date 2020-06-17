Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 176,168 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 208,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,300. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

