Duquesne Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,416 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 37.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.52.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,416 shares of company stock worth $62,003,249. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.28. 3,669,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,406. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.41. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $210.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

