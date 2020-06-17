Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $23.49 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 436.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,788 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for about 1.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,385,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $61.28.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.