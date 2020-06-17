Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $317.92 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 263,791 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 12.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.19% of Netflix worth $317,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.55.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.77. 5,997,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.96. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

