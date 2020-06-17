Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,086 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.12% of Anaplan worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 81,988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Anaplan by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,316,293.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,647,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,838 shares of company stock worth $8,806,107. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.