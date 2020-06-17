Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $80.15 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 709.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,180 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $80,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Cfra dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

BABA stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.25. 10,836,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.11. The company has a market cap of $570.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.