Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $32.67 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,666,000. Iqvia comprises 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.16% of Iqvia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

