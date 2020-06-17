Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $89.15 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 931,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,153,000. Paypal accounts for 3.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Paypal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 933,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.03.

Paypal stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 5,389,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,551. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $162.83. The firm has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.17.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

