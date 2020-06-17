Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 572,363 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Duquesne Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,938 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 572,363 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 2.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SEA worth $52,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

SE traded up $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.81. 6,671,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

