Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 60,395 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Duquesne Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,395 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for approximately 0.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $89,629,000.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,994 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,035 shares of company stock worth $32,295,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COUP traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.61. 136,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $249.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

