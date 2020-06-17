Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes $8.68 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $228,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,906,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE:EDU traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $87.06 and a one year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

