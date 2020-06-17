Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 692,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 275,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 557,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

