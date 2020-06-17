e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0750

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3,330.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00465537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000369 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,955,917 coins and its circulating supply is 17,133,569 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

