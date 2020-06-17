Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) is Cota Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cota Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 7.9% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Elastic worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Elastic by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,458 shares of company stock worth $30,096,036. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. 885,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,071. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.