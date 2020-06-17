Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,504 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,287 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,152 shares of company stock worth $25,054,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

EA stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.09. 211,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

