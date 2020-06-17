Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,953. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

