Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ESBA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

