Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.96

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.96 and traded as high as $31.25. Empire shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 411,906 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on EMP.A. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.95.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

