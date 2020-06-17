Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,416 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,925,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,263,140. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $241.21. The company has a market capitalization of $662.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

