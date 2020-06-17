Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 786 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,279,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,840. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.