Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

INTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,198,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

