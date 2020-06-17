Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 1,783,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,072,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

