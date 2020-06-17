Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $675,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. 460,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

