Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after acquiring an additional 113,569 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.97. 18,288,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,682. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.