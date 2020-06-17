Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 93 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.48. 3,907,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,808. The company has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.