E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,934 shares during the quarter. E*TRADE Financial makes up about 1.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.22% of E*TRADE Financial worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 164,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,280. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

