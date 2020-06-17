Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

XOM stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,866,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

