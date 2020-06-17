Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.92. 16,782,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,021,780. The company has a market capitalization of $663.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $241.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,416. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

