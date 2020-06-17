Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares Sells 4,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,166,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -86.49.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Fastly by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fastly by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.