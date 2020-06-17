Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Kelly Wright sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $268,380.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fastly by 127.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

