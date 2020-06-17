Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,673 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 1.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $42,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. 244,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

