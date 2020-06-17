FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 66,044 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 10,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

