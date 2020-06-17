FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of BBN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 3,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,108. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

