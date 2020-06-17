FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40,458 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 310.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,357.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 405,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 389,233 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,881.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 309,368 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

