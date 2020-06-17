FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 731 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cabana LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,675,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,144,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 178,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.65. 83,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

