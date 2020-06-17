FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 65.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 131,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 684,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after buying an additional 95,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

