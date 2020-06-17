FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,490,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

