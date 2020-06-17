FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

VRP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 4,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

