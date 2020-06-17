FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,435,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

