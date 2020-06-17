FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

