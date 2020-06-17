FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 9,925,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,446,710. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

