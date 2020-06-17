FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $184,145,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.39. 369,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,330 shares of company stock worth $69,029,910. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

