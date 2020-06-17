FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555,293. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised eBay to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

