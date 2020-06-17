FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 324,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Global Payments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 4,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.97.

Global Payments stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.95. 129,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.