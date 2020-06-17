FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. 5,222,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

