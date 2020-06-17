FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $765,116,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $546,892,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,045 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

