FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 17,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,645. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

